Chrissy Teigen, John Legend are expecting baby girl

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting a baby girl, Teigen revealed Wednesday.

The model made the announcement on Instagram when she posted her cover photo for Vogue Thailand.

“So proud and honored to have shot the cover of Vogue Thailand! Special to me for so many reasons…one being I am SO PROUD to be Thai, so excited to have shot a Vogue cover (a dream, of course) annnnd a couple minutes after this shot, John and I learned we were having our little baby girl!”

Teigen announced back in October that she and Legend were expecting their first child.

“As many of you know, we’ve been trying to have a baby for a while now,” she wrote. “It hasn’t been easy, but we kept trying because we can’t wait to bring our first child into the world and grow our family. We’re so excited that it’s finally happening. Thank you for all your love and well wishes. I look forward to all the belly touching!”