Christian Bale is about to play the role of another famous billionaire dressed in black.

Aaron Sorkin confirmed to Bloomberg Thursday that the 40-year-old “Batman Begins” actor will play Steve Jobs in the upcoming bio film.

Sorkin said Bale didn’t have to audition for the role.

“He’s going to crush it,” he said.