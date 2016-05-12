Christian Borle to play Willy Wonka in ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’ more Broadway news

Christian Borle’s got a golden ticket. The two-time Tony winner, who’s currently playing Shakespeare in “Something Rotten!,” has won the role of Willy Wonka in the upcoming musical version of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” which will open on Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre next spring. But beforehand, Borle will star in a Broadway revival of William Finn’s “Falsettos” in the fall.

Audra, pregnant, to take leave from‘Shuffle Along’

Audra McDonald, who was already on the verge of taking a leave from the new musical “Shuffle Along” in order to star in a remount of “Lady Day” (the one-woman show where she plays Billie Holiday) in London, revealed on Tuesday that she is pregnant. As such, “Lady Day” has been postponed and she will exit “Shuffle Along” on July 24. She is expected to return to “Shuffle Along” in the winter following maternity leave. “Who knew that tap dancing during perimenopause could lead to pregnancy?” McDonald said in a statement. During her absence, the role of Lottie Gee will be played by Grammy winner Rhiannon Giddens. At the same time, “Shuffle Along” choreographer Savion Glover will enter the show.

Miranda calls out audience members taking pics during ‘Hamilton’

During Tuesday night’s performance of “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda called out on Twitter audience members who were taking photos on their cell phone. “Our illegal photographers tonight: white guy black cap, 3 rows back, 3 seats in. Older woman 9 rows back, 7 seats in. We. Can. See. You,” he tweeted. He also expressed regret about how their actions were affecting the performance: “…It’s gutting. It sucks I block you out. I’m sorry. Too many people are working too hard. You forfeit.”

2017 Encores! season revealed

Next year’s Encores! series at City Center will include staged concert productions of “Big River” (Roger Miller’s 1985 “Huck Finn” musical), “The New Yorkers” (a long-forgotten 1930 revue with Cole Porter songs) and “The Golden Apple” (an ambitious 1954 retelling of Homer’s “The Illiad” and “The Odyssey” set in early 20th century America). In other Encores! news, the long-awaited cast album from last year’s production of “Paint Your Wagon” is finally being released.

Darren Criss to launch ‘Hedwig’ tour

Darren Criss, who was one of several actors to play the transsexual rocker Hedwig in the Broadway revival of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” will star in the production’s national tour when it premieres in San Francisco and Los Angeles. In a statement, Criss noted that San Francisco is his hometown and the place where he was first introduced to “Hedwig.”

‘Bright Star’ and ‘Evan Hansen’ win at OCC Awards

Although “Hamilton” is expected to dominate this year’s Tony Awards, it cannot be considered by other organizations like the Drama Critics Circle, the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle because they all gave “Hamilton” awards consideration last year when it was still Off-Broadway. As such, the Drama Critics Circle gave its prize for Best Musical to “Shuffle Along.” The Outer Critics Circle awarded Best Broadway Musical to “Bright Star” and Best Off-Broadway Musical to “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Spotted …

Bernadette Peters at “Do I Hear a Waltz?“…Jared Leto and Steve McQueen at “Eclipsed”…Lea DeLaria at “Fully Committed.”