10 TV marathons, specials to watch this Christmas 

Christmas falls on a Tuesday this year, which means an extra two days off from work — if you’re lucky. If you’re not interested in spending that extra time with your extended relatives, opt to celebrate with these TV families instead.

Here are the holiday marathons, specials and more set for the holiday week.

Marathons:

“Friends”: This isn’t your holiday, “Friends,” but we’ll still spend a little time down at Central Perk anyway. A TBS marathon starts at 8 a.m. on Dec. 24 and ends at 12:30 p.m.

“A Christmas Story”: The 1983 classic airs for 24 hours straight, starting Dec 24 at 8 p.m., on TBS and TNT.

“Harry Potter”: We won’t try to start the argument that “Harry Potter” is a Christmas series, but diehard fans can still head to Hogwarts on Dec. 24. Syfy’s marathon starts at 8:30 a.m.

“The Big Bang Theory”: When you’re stuffed from your holiday meal, kick back with six “Big Bang” episodes starting with season 7’s “The Mommy Observation” at 8 p.m. on TBS.

“Die Hard”: You can continue the never-ending debate about whether or not this Bruce Willis action flick is or isn’t a holiday movie while you watch it on Dec. 25 on IFC. The marathon begins at 6:30 a.m. with “Die Hard With a Vengeance” and concludes at 9 p.m. with “Die Hard.”

Specials:

Christmas on Hallmark: Binging Hallmark holiday movies should be a sport. The network has been airing Christmas movies only since before Thanksgiving, and it’ll continue through Dec. 25 with the new “Christmas Made to Order” at 12:30 p.m.

Christmas on Lifetime: Head to a fictional Christmas town with Lifetime’s slew of original Christmas offerings, airing all day Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

25 Days of Christmas: Freeform has a slew of holiday programming still to come, including "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve" on Dec. 23, "Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas" on Dec. 24 and "The Santa Clause" on Dec. 25.

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”: Airing Dec. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon on ABC, the annual Christmas parade from Disney Parks will feature appearances by “grown-ish” actor Trevor Jackson and “Good Trouble’s” Cierra Ramirez.

Comedy Christmas: Try to escape Christmas altogether with the “Kranks” at 8 a.m. on FXX, then celebrate with “Harold and Kumar” at 10 a.m. The comedy marathon wraps up at 6 p.m. with “The Night Before.”