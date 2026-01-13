A new cinematic ‘movie kingdom’ opens in Chelsea at Metro Cinema

The movie-going experience gets a little bit more intimate in Chelsea. Metro Cinema opens its doors, inviting filmgoers into an immersive experience.

Fairly new, Metro Cinema encompasses everything that makes New York City… New York City: from innovation to community to culture, Metro Cinema is a truly unique experience. “There’s nothing like it,” says Tim League, founder of Metro Cinema.

Many film fans and people alike recognize League as the founder of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, the American cinema chain that popularizes the food-and-dining experience in film. “My only qualification for getting into the movie business is my love of movies,” League tells amNewYork. That love of film helps him innovate the movie world in the 90s and, 29 years later, even today with Metro.

Before you even arrive at Metro, your experience begins: you’re logged into a portal tailored to your movie experience. You meet many choices to elevate your experience, different seasonal menu items, and several different drink packages. The menu receives acute attention to detail, with much of it tailored to the film of your choice, and a careful approach to avoid any and all dietary restrictions and allergies.

Upon arrival, you are greeted by the loveliest staff, and you enter a dimly lit, nostalgic chamber that my friends and I deem “movie kingdom!” At Metro, film culture is of the utmost importance. As you make your way to your private suite, you see several alternate movie posters from some of the most iconic films of all time, straight from League’s own personal collection (think Star Wars and The Wizard of Oz).

The suites fit up to 20 guests. Your waiter for the night greets you with complimentary welcome shots, you sit down, and the experience begins. You control the music by playing classic vinyl records at the bar, and you have a variety of spritzes and cocktails to choose from while awaiting your gourmet experience. We chose the winter seasonal menu, Metro’s core menu that changes with the seasons. With standouts like the Ricotta Cone, Roasted Chicken Ballotine, and Pani Puri, I guarantee all parties are satisfied. The waiters are patient, they explain everything on the menu and make you feel like any question is not a stupid question. I guarantee you never have your cup go dry!

We begin to forget we are there to see Marty Supreme, so when the lights dim, we settle into our recliners and let the viewing experience begin. Our server checks on us periodically but allows us the space to be fully immersed in the movie. We receive popcorn and a trio dessert platter while enjoying the film, and before the movie ends, we get an in-theme table tennis mochi ball modeled after the orange balls from the movie, made by the in-house pastry chef. Amazed doesn’t even begin to describe how thrilled we are.

“Watching a movie with your friends, in a private space… that’s what it’s all about… get lost in the story and maybe it’ll change your life,” League says. This holds true; this experience is nothing short of magical. If you would like to experience your own “movie kingdom,” you can book a session today at metrocinema.com. You can even request your own movie. As always, don’t forget to tell them that Kylo sent you!