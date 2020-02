Tickets go on sale on April 7.

A classic rock extravaganza is coming to Queens this summer, with the two-day Classic East festival to take over Citi Field July 29 and 30.

The Eagles are set to headline the first day of the weekend event, with Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers also performing.

Fleetwood Mac will headline on the Sunday, following performances by Earth, Wind & Fire and Journey.

Tickets go on sale 10. a.m. April 7 on Ticketmaster.com.