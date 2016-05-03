City expands free ‘Movies Under the Stars’ program this summer

Grab a blanket and some popcorn, it’s time for movies in the park.

More hit movies are coming to a park lawn near you this summer.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that the ‘Movies Under the Stars’ series will expand to 18 more locations in all five boroughs. The free film screening, which was made in conjunction with the city’s Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, has 300 films planned this summer to green spaces such as Edward Byrne Park in Jamaica, McGolrick Park in Greenpoint and the West Bronx Ball Field.

The mayor said the expansion was part of his goal to increase free art programs to under served neighborhoods.

“‘Movies Under the Stars’ gives New Yorkers in every borough the opportunity to engage with film in a collective and meaningful way,” he said in a statement.

The films include new hits like “Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens” and classics like “Casablanca.” An up to the minute list of locations, movies and showtimes is available at nyc.gov/MoviesUnderTheStars.