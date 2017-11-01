Late-night host Stephen Colbert addressed the attack in lower Manhattan Tuesday during a cold opening for the “Late Show” posted to YouTube early Wednesday morning.

“All of our hearts — all of our broken hearts — go out to everyone affected,” his somber monologue began.

The attack, in which a lone wolf suspect drove a Home Depot rental pickup truck onto the bike path along West Side Highway around 3 p.m. Tuesday, left eight people dead and 15 injured, police said. The suspect, identified by police as Sayfullo Saipov, 29, continued down the path from Houston to Chambers streets, plowing into pedestrians and bikers.

Though the attack was called an “act of terror” by Mayor Bill de Blasio, Colbert addressed his viewers by reassuring them of the city’s strength and resilience.

Explaining that his cold opening was being taped shortly after the news initially broke, he added that more news about the suspect and victims would become available come Wednesday morning.

“Tomorrow and the next day, New Yorkers will also wake up and keep going. Because, in an uncertain world one thing is for sure — New Yorkers will never live in fear,” he ended his 50-second address.