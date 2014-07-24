Comic-Con: Latest news from San Diego

“Orphan Black”

The popular and underrated BBC America series “Orphan Black,” about a woman who discovers that she’s a clone, is coming to comics, courtesy of IDW Publishing.

The book won’t adapt the series, rather it will tell new series within the rich world of the series.

“‘Orphan Black,’ in addition to being a captivating TV series, is a perfect premise for comics,” said Chris Ryall, IDW’s Chief Creative Officer/Editor-in-Chief, in a news release. “And as the second season has expanded the series in exciting new directions, that has only increased the amount of stories we’ll be able to tell in comic-book form.”

Star Wars guitars

Darth Vader might be more well known for his red lightsaber, but soon you’ll be able to wield a Darth Vader axe.

Peavey Electronics will be putting out a line of guitars and other guitar accessories decked out with images from the “Star Wars” films. There will also be acoustic guitars and ukuleles with “Star Wars” decorations.

“‘Star Wars’ is a giant in the world of film, TV and video games, and the same can be said of Peavey in the music industry – so this collaboration just makes sense,” said Peavey’s Tony Moscal in a news release. “I can’t wait for movie fans and musicians to see what we’ve come up with.”

Peavey will also have instruments decorated with “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Spider-Man” and more.

“Night Mary”

The comic series “Night Mary,” from creators Rick Remender and Kieron Dwyer, is being developed as a live-action television series by Universal Cable Productions and IDW Entertainment.

The horror miniseries follows a woman who is a lucid dreamer working at her dad’s sleep disorder clinic. She’s able to enter the dreams of the people who come to the clinic. Things get dicey when she enters the dreams of a man who turns out to be a serial killer.

“Of my creator-owned projects, ‘Night Mary’ has always held a special place, definitely the best thing Kieron Dwyer and I created together,” said Rick Remender in a news release. “It’s very gratifying to see it finding new footing as a television series, 10 years after its initial publication, and with such a skilled team at the helm.”

Marvel on “Disney Infinity”

Marvel Comics superheroes are coming to the world of the “Disney Infinity” video game system on Sept. 23, Disney Interactive confirmed Friday. If you’re at the San Diego Comic-Con, you can preorder the game from the Disney Infinity Pop-Up Shop, or from retailers around the city. Select retailers will be offering a bonus Disney Infinity 2.0 Marvel figure for preordering the “Disney Infinity: Marvel Super Heroes Starter Pack.”

“Disney Infinity” is a game where there’s a base world with games and all sorts of freedom to create your own worlds. The characters are brought into the game when you place a figure on a plate connected to your game system. The starter pack comes with Iron Man, Thor and Black Widow, and there are expansion packs with a lot of other characters, from Spider-Man to Nick Fury to the Hulk to members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel Comics Comic-Con special

For a measly 99 cents, you can get access to 15,000 Marvel Comics online. As a San Diego Comic-Con special, fans everywhere can get a month membership to Marvel Unlimited (http://marvel.com/mu) for 99 cents using the promo code SDCC14 through July 29, at 11:59 p.m. You’ll get access to everything from the recent event comic “Age of Ultron (a great way to prepare for the second “Avengers” movie, “Age of Ultron”) to “Guardians of the Galaxy” comics.