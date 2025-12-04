Comic Relief Live returns to Carnegie Hall for a night of giving back and laughter

Comic Relief Live, the annual benefit uniting comedy and music to fight childhood poverty, returns this Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. at Carnegie Hall. Hosted by John Oliver, the event honors Trevor Noah and Kristin Lemkau while featuring top performers for a night of comedy and purpose.

Trevor Noah receives the Comic Relief’s Icon Award for leveraging his extensive career and platform to support others. Kristen Lemkau, CEO of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, will receive the Visionary Award for her nonprofit board’s work breaking the cycle of poverty.

The lineup includes Ilana Glazer, Mike Birbiglia, Michael Che, and Lupita Nyong’o with musical guest Gregory Porter, plus unannounced surprise guests.

Tickets range from individual seats to premium packages.

Michele Ganeless, CEO of Comic Relief, a former president of Comedy Central for 12 years, and a member of the Comic Relief board, calls the role a perfect alignment of her entertainment expertise and nonprofit passion.

“It felt like all the planets aligned, and this was the right next moment for me”, Ganeless said.

Ganeless highlighted a March fundraiser at Town Hall, a comedy show that raised nearly half a million dollars for children and young people affected by the L.A. wildfire, as an example of the organization’s rapid response work.

The Dec. 10 event marks the nonprofit’s major year-end push amid rising child poverty.

“This will go to help organizations across the country who are working every day, helping children in this moment where they might not know where their next meal is coming from,” Ganeless said. “When safety nets are being cut, and resources that used to be there are no longer there.”

Since its founding, Comic Relief has helped over 50 million kids and families, providing them with health services, education support, and much more.

Building on that legacy, attendees will share laughter for a cause, supporting comedians like Noah who use their platforms for good.

“There’s something really special about the shared experience of being together with others who are there for the same cause and reason –and the shared experience of a comedy show of laughing with others,” Ganeless said.

For more information about the event or tickets, visit comicrelief.org.