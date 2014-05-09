‘Community’ canceled, NBC also axes ‘Revolution,’ ‘Growing Up Fischer’

It’s a bloody day for cult TV fans.

NBC canceled its cult favorite “Community” after five seasons on Friday, according to media reports from the TV up fronts.

Also axed were “Revolution,” “Growing Up Fischer,” “Crisis,” “Sean Saves the World,” and “The Michael J. Fox Show.” The network renewed the low-rated “Hannibal” for a third season and “About a Boy” for a second. “Law & Order: Special Victims’ Unit” and “Parks and Recreation” will return as well.

The “Community” cast and fans took to Twitter to lament the news—and beg Netflix or Hulu to pick the show up. Star Joel McHale tweeted “#darkesttimeline,” (one of the show’s many catchphrases) and the hashtag was trending within an hour. The show had a troubled run on NBC, with creator Dan Harmon being fired by the network after the third season. He returned for the fourth season, after the departure of Chevy Chase. One of the original stars, Donald Glover, also left the show in the beginning of the fifth season. The show already has a syndication deal with Comedy Central, although it now will fall just short of the 100-episode landmark (97 episodes have aired so far).

Meanwhile, ABC canceled “Suburgatory” and “Super Fun Night” on Friday, one day after axing “The Neighbors,” “Mixology,” and “Trophy Wife.”

The CW also had bad news for fans: The network canceled “The Carrie Diaries” after two seasons.