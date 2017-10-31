Harlem will be awash with comedic heavyweights next week when Conan O’Brien brings his late-night show to the Apollo Theater.

Fellow late-night star Stephen Colbert is set to be the first guest when “Conan” comes to New York City, beginning Nov. 6, it was announced in a statement on Tuesday.

He’ll be followed by Keegan-Michael Key and Jon Dore on Nov. 7 and Jack Whitehall on Nov. 8.

O’Brien’s NYC stint will conclude with the cast of “Daddy’s Home 2” on Thursday, Nov. 9, which includes Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow.

“Conan” airs on TBS at 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday. (amny)