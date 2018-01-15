In the wake of President Donald Trump’s alleged disparaging remarks about Haiti, Conan O’Brien will take his TBS late-night talk show to the Caribbean nation to film a special episode of his show, Entertainment Weekly reports.

O’Brien shared the news first on Twitter Sunday: “Still reeling from @realDonaldTrump’s very negative Yelp review of Haiti, which means I’ll love it,” he tweeted. “Headed to Haiti later this week to explore and make some new friends. Stay tuned for my report. #ConanWithoutBorders”

The airdate of the special was not announced.

O’Brien has previously hosted specials in Israel, Germany, South Korea and Qatar.