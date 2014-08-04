Conan set to reunite with Simpsons cast for special concert

O’Brien says he’ll perform songs from the show with the cast.

Conan O’Brien is reuniting with “The Simpsons” … for one night only.

The talk show host, who wrote and produced for the show from 1991 to 1993, told BuzzFeed that he will be performing songs from the show with the cast and other musicians at a special concert in September at the Hollywood Bowl.

O’Brien said he got a call from the producers of “The Simpsons Take the Bowl” before he went off to England to tape his show and were interested in a number from his famous episode “Marge vs the Monorail.”

“They said that they were doing a live s … and all the actors are going to do the voices, and, ‘Would you be a special guest star and sing ‘The Monorail Song’ with the Los Angeles Gay Men’s Choir?’ And the answer there is ‘YES’,” the 51-year-old comedian said.

Other Simpsons actors slated to perform during the show include Nancy Cartwright, who voices Bart, Hank Azaria who voices Moe, Apu and Chief Wiggum, and Yeardley Smith, who voices Lisa.