Coney Island boardwalk to get new concert venue this summer

Above the boardwalk, down by the sea, a concert venue there will be!

A covered open-air concert venue is coming to the Coney Island boardwalk this summer.

The 5,000-seat Seaside Park and Community Arts Center will open in July, and it’s being built on the grounds of Childs Building, a historic neighborhood site at 3052 W. 21st St., according to a spokesperson from Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment. The BSE is working on obtaining sponsorship and naming rights for the new amphitheater.

Childs Building, a New York City landmark built in 1923 that was once a restaurant, will be part of the venue. The building will cover the stage and provide an indoor space during the winter, according to a BSE representative.

Julia Butler, a senior vice president of iStar, the developer for the venue, said in an interview with The New York Times that the amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk will stand as the only covered outdoor venue in the metropolitan area.

The venue will allow for summer concerts as well as shows during the colder months. Live Nation and Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment are responsible for scheduling the amphitheater’s shows and promise a variety of entertainment, from live concerts to comedy to family events. The arena will also host the annual free Seaside Summer Concert Series.

New York City has invested $60 million in the Seaside Park and Community Arts Center, according to press materials from Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment. The project has generated 180 construction jobs and will likely employ 150 to 200 seasonal workers, as well as an expected 12- to 15-person full-time team.

Legends, the same organization that works with Yankee Stadium, One World Observatory and the Prudential Center, will provide food and beverage for the amphitheater, according to a BSE representative.

Although a formal schedule of events for the new amphitheater has not yet been announced, Matisyahu is set to perform there July 16. Dark Star Orchestra also lists a July 31 performance at the venue during their upcoming tour.

The venue’s website, coneyislandlive.com, launched recently and will soon begin posting the latest related news and developments.