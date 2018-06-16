Hundreds of thousands of "mermaids" and "mermen" streamed into Brooklyn for the 36th annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade on Saturday.

The costumed revelers swished a collective fin along Surf Avenue and the Coney Island boardwalk on a sunny day, a vast improvement over last year's showers.

The annual parade is a neighborhood tradition celebrating its history and freedom of self-expression since 1983.

Scroll down for a look at paraders and viewers dressed as pirates, coral and other ocean-loving characters and creatures.

Revelers watch the beginning of the 36th Annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade on June 16, 2018.

