Coney Island Mermaid Parade 2018: See photos of nautical-inspired costumes and more

By amNY.com staff
Hundreds of thousands of "mermaids" and "mermen" streamed into Brooklyn for the 36th annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade on Saturday.

The costumed revelers swished a collective fin along Surf Avenue and the Coney Island boardwalk on a sunny day, a vast improvement over last year's showers.

The annual parade is a neighborhood tradition celebrating its history and freedom of self-expression since 1983.

Scroll down for a look at paraders and viewers dressed as pirates, coral and other ocean-loving characters and creatures.

Revelers watch the beginning of the 36th Annual
Photo Credit: Alessandro Vecchi

Revelers watch the beginning of the 36th Annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade on June 16, 2018.

Revelers watch the beginning of the 2018 Coney
Photo Credit: Alessandro Vecchi

Revelers watch the beginning of the 2018 Coney Island Mermaid Parade from a hot dog stand.

A parader poses before entering the annual Coney
Photo Credit: Alessandro Vecchi

A parader poses before entering the annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade in Coney Island in Brooklyn on Saturday.

A Mermaid Parade participant prepares to walk down
Photo Credit: Alessandro Vecchi

A Mermaid Parade participant prepares to walk down Surf Avenue on Saturday.

A participant dances at the Mermaid Parade in
Photo Credit: Alessandro Vecchi

A participant dances at the Mermaid Parade in Coney Island.

Paraders pose at the Mermaid Parade in Coney
Photo Credit: Alessandro Vecchi

Paraders pose at the Mermaid Parade in Coney Island on Saturday.

A woman participates in the Mermaid Parade in
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith

A woman participates in the Mermaid Parade in Coney Island.

People participate in the annual Mermaid Parade in
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith

People participate in the annual Mermaid Parade in Coney Island.

Paraders pose for before entering the 2018 version
Photo Credit: Alessandro Vecchi

Paraders pose for before entering the 2018 version of the Coney Island Mermaid Parade.

A participant shows off her elaborate makeup at
Photo Credit: Alessandro Vecchi

A participant shows off her elaborate makeup at the Mermaid Parade in Coney Island.

People participate in the Mermaid Parade in Coney
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith

People participate in the Mermaid Parade in Coney Island.

A reveler at the 2018 Mermaid Parade in
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith

A reveler at the 2018 Mermaid Parade in Coney Island.

Kids watch participants from the sidelines at the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith

Kids watch participants from the sidelines at the Mermaid Parade.

Revelers participate in the Mermaid Parade in Coney
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith

Revelers participate in the Mermaid Parade in Coney Island.

A man dressed as Neptune rides a float
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith

A man dressed as Neptune rides a float at the Mermaid Parade in Coney Island.

Revelers wear all kinds of costumes at the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith

Revelers wear all kinds of costumes at the Mermaid Parade in Coney Island.

A reveler salutes as a classic car passes
Photo Credit: Alessandro Vecchi

A reveler salutes as a classic car passes during the Coney Island Mermaid Parade.

