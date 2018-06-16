Entertainment Coney Island Mermaid Parade 2018: See photos of nautical-inspired costumes and more By amNY.com staff Updated June 16, 2018 6:02 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Hundreds of thousands of "mermaids" and "mermen" streamed into Brooklyn for the 36th annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade on Saturday. The costumed revelers swished a collective fin along Surf Avenue and the Coney Island boardwalk on a sunny day, a vast improvement over last year's showers. The annual parade is a neighborhood tradition celebrating its history and freedom of self-expression since 1983. Scroll down for a look at paraders and viewers dressed as pirates, coral and other ocean-loving characters and creatures. Photo Credit: Alessandro Vecchi Revelers watch the beginning of the 36th Annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade on June 16, 2018. Photo Credit: Alessandro Vecchi Revelers watch the beginning of the 2018 Coney Island Mermaid Parade from a hot dog stand. Photo Credit: Alessandro Vecchi A parader poses before entering the annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade in Coney Island in Brooklyn on Saturday. Photo Credit: Alessandro Vecchi A Mermaid Parade participant prepares to walk down Surf Avenue on Saturday. Photo Credit: Alessandro Vecchi A participant dances at the Mermaid Parade in Coney Island. Photo Credit: Alessandro Vecchi Paraders pose at the Mermaid Parade in Coney Island on Saturday. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith A woman participates in the Mermaid Parade in Coney Island. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith People participate in the annual Mermaid Parade in Coney Island. Photo Credit: Alessandro Vecchi Paraders pose for before entering the 2018 version of the Coney Island Mermaid Parade. Photo Credit: Alessandro Vecchi A participant shows off her elaborate makeup at the Mermaid Parade in Coney Island. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith People participate in the Mermaid Parade in Coney Island. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith A reveler at the 2018 Mermaid Parade in Coney Island. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith Kids watch participants from the sidelines at the Mermaid Parade. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith Revelers participate in the Mermaid Parade in Coney Island. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith A man dressed as Neptune rides a float at the Mermaid Parade in Coney Island. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith Revelers wear all kinds of costumes at the Mermaid Parade in Coney Island. Photo Credit: Alessandro Vecchi A reveler salutes as a classic car passes during the Coney Island Mermaid Parade. By amNY.com staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.