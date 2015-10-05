Backlash over Cosmopolitan’s Kardashian cover

It’s been a rough birthday for Cosmopolitan.

The magazine debuted its 50th anniversary cover featuring “America’s First Family” on Sunday — but that family wasn’t the Obamas.

Instead, Cosmo went with the Kardashian-Jenner women (though they didn’t include Caitlyn Jenner!)

The Twitter-verse reacted with equal parts speed and fury at the notion that Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Kris were somehow more worthy of the “First Family” title than the actual first family.

A sample:

Adam Robertson (@coolnormalguy): “regarding cosmopolitan calling the kardashians ‘america’s first family’: 1.) are you surprised 2.) since when did it matter what cosmo says?”

Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson): “Sorry Cosmo, there’s only one First Family of America & it ain’t the Kardashians. #CosmoFail”

Overall, reactions to the cover ranged from snarky to offended.

Either way, it’s fair to say that Cosmo won the click-bait award.