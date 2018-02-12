‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Live’ comes to New York City in April

Tickets for the show will be available on Bloom’s website.

Rebecca Bunch and her wacky friends will be taking a vacation from sunny California and heading to the city this April.

The CW announced Monday that the cast of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” will be touring the country with a live show that features the hit songs from the quirky musical comedy show. Co-creator and star Rachel Bloom will be joined by other regulars including Vincent Rodriguez III, Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Aline Brosh McKenna, Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen.

“It’s not just a performance, it’s an ongoing dialogue between the performers and the audience. We are so excited to offer new renditions of some of our beloved songs and connect with our amazing fans,” Bloom, 30, said in a statement.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Live” will make its stop at The Town Hall on West 43rd Street on April 8. Tickets for the show will be available on Bloom’s website, racheldoesstuff.com on Valentine’s Day.

The show, which will finish its third season this Friday, follows Rebecca Bunch, a neurotic lawyer who moves from New York City to the West Coast to pursue a former flame. When it turns out her ex is taken, Rebecca struggles to keep her personal and professional life stress free in her new surroundings.

The show’s characters break out into musical numbers to express themselves and many of the songs, especially their NSFW versions, have become viral hits including “The Sexy Getting Ready Song,” and “Let’s Generalize about Men.”

Bloom and Adam Schlesinger, one of the show’s songwriters, performed some of the show’s songs at a concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Saturday.