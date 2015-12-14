Critics Choice Awards nominations 2016: ‘Mad Max,’ ‘Carol’ top list

It’s a big year for “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Carol” and Jennifer Lawrence.
The Critics’ Choice Awards were announced Monday. Here are the major nominees:
Best Picture
“The Big Short”
“Bridge of Spies”
“Brooklyn”
“Carol”
“Mad Max: Fury Road”
“The Martian”
“The Revenant”
“Room”
“Sicario”
“Spotlight”
Best Actor
Bryan Cranston – “Trumbo”
Matt Damon – “The Martian”
Johnny Depp – “Black Mass”
Leonardo DiCaprio – “The Revenant”
Michael Fassbender – “Steve Jobs”
Eddie Redmayne – “The Danish Girl”
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett – “Carol”
Brie Larson – “Room”
Jennifer Lawrence – “Joy”
Charlotte Rampling – “45 Years”
Saoirse Ronan – “Brooklyn”
Charlize Theron – “Mad Max: Fury Road”
Best Supporting Actor
Paul Dano – “Love & Mercy”
Tom Hardy – “The Revenant”
Mark Ruffalo – “Spotlight”
Mark Rylance – “Bridge of Spies”
Michael Shannon – “99 Homes”
Sylvester Stallone – “Creed”
Best Supporting Actress
Jennifer Jason Leigh – “The Hateful Eight”
Rooney Mara – “Carol”
Rachel McAdams – “Spotlight”
Helen Mirren – “Trumbo”
Alicia Vikander – “The Danish Girl”
Kate Winslet – “Steve Jobs”
Best Young actor/ actress
Abraham Attah – “Beasts of No Nation”
RJ Cyler – “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”
Shameik Moore – “Dope”
Milo Parker – “Mr. Holmes”
Jacob Tremblay – “Room”
Best Acting Ensemble
“The Big Short”
“The Hateful Eight”
“Spotlight”
“Straight Outta Compton”
“Trumbo”
Best Director
Todd Haynes – “Carol”
Alejandro González Iñárritu – “The Revenant”
Tom McCarthy – “Spotlight”
George Miller – “Mad Max: Fury Road”
Ridley Scott – “The Martian”
Steven Spielberg – “Bridge of Spies”
Best Original Screenplay
Matt Charman and Ethan Coen & Joel Coen – “Bridge of Spies”
Alex Garland – “Ex Machina”
Quentin Tarantino – “The Hateful Eight”
Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, Josh Cooley – “Inside Out”
Josh Singer and Tom McCarthy – “Spotlight”
Best Adapted Screenplay
Charles Randolph and Adam McKay – “The Big Short”
Nick Hornby – “Brooklyn”
Drew Goddard – “The Martian”
Emma Donoghue – “Room”
Aaron Sorkin – “Steve Jobs”
Best Cinematography
“Carol” – Ed Lachman
“The Hateful Eight” – Robert Richardson
“Mad Max: Fury Road” – John Seale
“The Martian” – Dariusz Wolski
“The Revenant” – Emmanuel Lubezki
“Sicario” – Roger Deakins
