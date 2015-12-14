Critics Choice Awards nominations 2016: ‘Mad Max,’ ‘Carol’ top list

The 21st annual awards ceremony is on Jan. 17, 2016.

It’s a big year for “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Carol” and Jennifer Lawrence.

The Critics’ Choice Awards were announced Monday. Here are the major nominees:

Best Picture

“The Big Short”

“Bridge of Spies”

“Brooklyn”

“Carol”

“Mad Max: Fury Road”

“The Martian”

“The Revenant”

“Room”

“Sicario”

“Spotlight”

Best Actor

Bryan Cranston – “Trumbo”

Matt Damon – “The Martian”

Johnny Depp – “Black Mass”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “The Revenant”

Michael Fassbender – “Steve Jobs”

Eddie Redmayne – “The Danish Girl”

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett – “Carol”

Brie Larson – “Room”

Jennifer Lawrence – “Joy”

Charlotte Rampling – “45 Years”

Saoirse Ronan – “Brooklyn”

Charlize Theron – “Mad Max: Fury Road”

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Dano – “Love & Mercy”

Tom Hardy – “The Revenant”

Mark Ruffalo – “Spotlight”

Mark Rylance – “Bridge of Spies”

Michael Shannon – “99 Homes”

Sylvester Stallone – “Creed”

Best Supporting Actress

Jennifer Jason Leigh – “The Hateful Eight”

Rooney Mara – “Carol”

Rachel McAdams – “Spotlight”

Helen Mirren – “Trumbo”

Alicia Vikander – “The Danish Girl”

Kate Winslet – “Steve Jobs”

Best Young actor/ actress

Abraham Attah – “Beasts of No Nation”

RJ Cyler – “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”

Shameik Moore – “Dope”

Milo Parker – “Mr. Holmes”

Jacob Tremblay – “Room”

Best Acting Ensemble

“The Big Short”

“The Hateful Eight”

“Spotlight”

“Straight Outta Compton”

“Trumbo”

Best Director

Todd Haynes – “Carol”

Alejandro González Iñárritu – “The Revenant”

Tom McCarthy – “Spotlight”

George Miller – “Mad Max: Fury Road”

Ridley Scott – “The Martian”

Steven Spielberg – “Bridge of Spies”

Best Original Screenplay

Matt Charman and Ethan Coen & Joel Coen – “Bridge of Spies”

Alex Garland – “Ex Machina”

Quentin Tarantino – “The Hateful Eight”

Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, Josh Cooley – “Inside Out”

Josh Singer and Tom McCarthy – “Spotlight”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Charles Randolph and Adam McKay – “The Big Short”

Nick Hornby – “Brooklyn”

Drew Goddard – “The Martian”

Emma Donoghue – “Room”

Aaron Sorkin – “Steve Jobs”

Best Cinematography

“Carol” – Ed Lachman

“The Hateful Eight” – Robert Richardson

“Mad Max: Fury Road” – John Seale

“The Martian” – Dariusz Wolski

“The Revenant” – Emmanuel Lubezki

“Sicario” – Roger Deakins

For the full list, visit criticschoice.com.