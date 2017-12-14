Larry David’s latest HBO stint was pretty, pretty, pretty good — good enough, at least, to warrant another season.

The premium cable network announced Thursday that the long-running comedy will return for a 10th season. The sitcom, which features a fictionalized look into the 70-year-old Seinfeld co-creator’s life, returned this year following a six-year hiatus, and generated critical acclaim and high ratings.

“As I’ve said many times, when one has the opportunity to annoy someone, one should do so,” David said in a statement.

HBO did not reveal when the new season will air but said production will begin in the spring.

“We are thrilled that Larry will be back with his uniquely acerbic wit and comedic sensibility,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement.

The current season, which featured guest stars such as Elizabeth Banks and Lin-Manuel Miranda, has been nominated for two SAG Awards, including outstanding male performer in a comedy series and outstanding ensemble in a comedy.

David launched the show in 2001 and produced 90-episodes. The show has been nominated for 39 Emmy awards and won twice, in 2003 and 2012.