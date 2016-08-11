CW Seed’s ‘Freedom Fighters: The Ray’ introduces first gay superhero to lead a show

The CW Seed show is from the folks behind “Supergirl.”

The CW network is expanding its superhero roster with an animated series that will feature the first gay lead.

The network announced Thursday that its free web platform, CW Seed, will premiere “Freedom Fighters: The Ray” sometime in 2017. The show is based on the DC Comics superhero team “The Freedom Fighters,” which was revamped in 2014, and will focus on The Ray.

The hero starts out as a reporter, Raymond “Ray” Terrill, who was exposed to a “genetic light bomb” while investigating a secret government weapons program, per a CW news release. He was given light-based powers and joined other heroes to fight crime.

The voice cast behind the show hasn’t been revealed yet.

Last year, the CW Seed premiered “Vixen,” an animated spinoff of its current DC shows, “Arrow” and “The Flash.” She is based on an African-American superhero who gains the ability to channel the strengths of jungle animals.

The web series’ popularity was so strong that the character appeared in the flesh on last season’s “Arrow,” — actress Megalyn Echikunwoke reprised her role in live action — and a second season of the web series will premiere later this year.

CW President Mark Pedowitz, said the plan is to have “The Ray” crossover in the live action shows with the same actor.

The CW’s full description for the show:

“Raymond ‘Ray’ Terrill was a reporter who discovered a group of government scientists working on a secret project to turn light into a weapon of mass destruction. But before he could report on his findings, the project head exposed Ray to a ‘genetic light bomb.’ The bomb failed to kill him and instead gifted Ray with light-based powers. With these abilities, Ray realized he could go beyond reporting on injustice – he could take action to help stop it. Calling himself The Ray, he was recruited by Uncle Sam and the Freedom Fighters to fight violence and oppression wherever it exists.”