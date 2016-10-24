Quantcast
Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ lineup announced: NYC fundraiser to feature Aloe Blacc

Dana Reszutek
October 24, 2016
The singer’s True Colors Fund benefits LGBT homeless youth.

Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors Fund is hosting its sixth-annual fundraiser concert with an all-star lineup of performers.

“Cyndi Lauper & Friends: Home for the Holidays” will take the stage Dec. 3 at New York City’s Beacon Theatre (2124 Broadway, Manhattan). The benefit concert is held every year to help raise awareness on LGBT youth homelessness.

Aside from a performance by Lauper herself, artists Aloe Blacc, Ballets with a Twist, Billy Corgan, Tyler Glenn and more will take the stage throughout the night. Carson Kressley, of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame, will serve as host for the evening of entertainment.

All net proceeds from the event will benefit the True Colors Fund’s programs.

Tickets will go on sale at ticketmaster.com, beginning Oct. 28 at noon.

Dana Reszutek

