‘Damn,’ singer Sophie B. Hawkins stays super busy

Sophie B. Hawkins is having a career renaissance.

In addition to giving birth to her second child last year, the 51-year-old “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover” singer-songwriter is knee deep in several creative endeavors that include both an upcoming Broadway musical and a new album.

amNewYork caught up with the busy performer to talk about her busy schedule, her appearance at Joe’s Pub on Sunday and just who the protagonist is behind her most famous song.

You’re having a career renaissance! Acting, performing, writing and a new album on the way. How do you explain the sudden burst of creativity?

To me, it’s every day. Last year I had written a Broadway musical thanks to some great people, Kristin Chenowith and some wonderful producers and directors, all Tony Winners. For the album, I’m always in constant ready motion with my songs. The album went so fast you wouldn’t believe it because the songs were there and it was like, boom! It was a really beautiful album and I love it so much.

How much of it will be heard at Joe’s Pub this weekend?

I think what I’ll do is two-thirds new songs and a third old songs. Because how could I not do those [old] songs? I love them.

You don’t get tired of performing your hits like “As I Lay Me Down” or “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover?”

“Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover” is as new to me and as relevant today as when I wrote it … maybe even more. Because I wake up and I talk to my friend about a relationship and I cannot believe [how] I may be living it on a deeper level.

I’ve always wanted to ask this. Who is the protagonist in that song?

I love that question. The beautiful thing is that I always have a new answer. And that’s why I love being a songwriter. On the one hand, I could have told you who [it was] but I have this belief that we all have this stories within us and then they get triggered by an event or a feeling. “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover” was in there since I was a kid, but when I was developed enough as a creative person somebody triggered it and the emotions came flying out in that song.

If you go

Sophie B. Hawkins is performing at Joe’s Pub on June 5 at 7:30 p.m., 425 Lafayette St., 212-967-7555, $30.