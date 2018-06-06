Daniel Radcliffe will be coming back to the Great White Way this fall to go toe to toe with Bobby Cannavale.

The actors will join Tony winner Cherry Jones in a 16-week run in September of the world premiere of the stage adaptation of the 2012 nonfiction book, “The Lifespan of a Fact.” Radcliffe will play fact-checker Jim Fingal who goes back and forth with writer John D’Agata over the essay, “What Happens There.”

Jones will play Fingal’s boss, Emily.

D’Agata first submitted the essay to Harper’s Magazine in 2003 but it was pulled over inaccuracies. After back and forth edits and discussion between D’Agata and Fingal, the essay was republished in The Believer magazine.

Tony nominee Leigh Silverman, who last directed “Violet,” will helm the production, which begins performances on Sept. 20 at Studio 54. Opening night is Oct. 18.

Radcliffe was last on stage in New York in 2016 at a Public Theater production of “Privacy.”

Tickets for “Lifespan of a Fact,” go on sale for American Express members on Friday and to the general public on June 22.