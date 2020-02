The run of shows, dubbed “The Process,” were announced just days in advance.

Dave Chappelle, one of the most popular stand-up comics in the country, will perform three shows at the Cutting Room next week, the venue announced Friday.

Tickets, at $66, quickly sold out.

Chappelle, who rose to widespread fame with his sketch comedy and stand-up show “Chappelle’s Show” on Comedy Central, will be on stage Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights. Tickets were on sale through the Cutting Room’s website.