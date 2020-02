The family that sweats together stays together! David Beckham, wife Victoria Beckham and their teenage son Brooklyn Beckham took a …

David Beckham, wife Victoria Beckham and their teenage son Brooklyn Beckham took a class together at Barry’s Bootcamp in London on Monday.

“Such a cute family affair,” a witness told us.

The studly former soccer star was also spotted last week taking a “grueling” 6 a.m. class with pal Guy Ritchie, who is a Barry’s regular. According to a spy, Becks was “very chill, friendly to everyone and didn’t make a big fuss.”