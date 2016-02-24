David Bowie’s ‘Blackstar’ is soundtrack to Instagram miniseries ‘Unbound’

David Bowie is a trendsetter, even after his passing.

The album “Blackstar,” released just days before his death in January, will be used as a soundtrack to a miniseries on Instagram, according to a news release.

“Unbound” is a 16-episode series that’s being released as part of Instagram’s stab at original content called InstaMiniSeries. According to the release, “Unbound” stars actress Patricia Clarkson and budding actress and Rookie magazine founder Tavi Gevinson.

The series “takes the audience on a journey of evocative images inspired by the moods suggested in the album’s music, lyrics and artwork,” the release read. “Each episode of the series is sure to capture the imaginations of all who experience it and will undoubtedly lead to endless speculation and discussion of meaning, metaphor and intention.”

The release also noted that Bowie had given the creators access to the music in the fall of 2015, with no limitations on how it could be used.

“Unbound” premieres on Instagram (@InstaMiniSeries) on Thursday, Feb. 25 with new episodes airing Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.