David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson in for upcoming’X-Files’ limited series

What shows we’d like to see return.

Watching “X-Files” with the lights on?

Rejoice, for you’ll be able to once again.

Fox announced on Tuesday that David Duchovny, 54, and Gillian Anderson, 46, will reprise their original roles as Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, respectively, for an upcoming six-episode limited series.

Production will begin this summer, though no word yet on when the show will air.

Series creator Chris Carter said, “I think of it as a 13-year commercial break. “The good news is the world has only gotten that much stranger, a perfect time to tell these six stories.”

We agree, and we’re pretty excited about this!

5 other ’90s shows we want to see return

1. Daria – it’s only the best, weirdest animated show from the decade ever.

2. Freaks and Geeks

3. Sister, Sister – Seriously, Tia and Tamera Mowry. Make this happen!

4. My So-Called Life

5. Seinfeld – after all, the Seinfeld Today twitter account is all kinds of amazing