Behind the Curtain: David Hyde Pierce turns director for ‘Shoulda’

David Hyde Pierce to direct ‘Shoulda’ on B’way

David Hyde Pierce will make his debut as a director with “It Shoulda Been You,” a new musical comedy about wedding day mishaps, which will open on Broadway in the spring. The cast will include Tyne Daly, Harriet Harris, Edward Hibbert, Sierra Boggess and David Burtka.

‘Fiddler’ revival aiming for 2015

The forthcoming Broadway revival of “Fiddler on the Roof,” to be directed by Bartlett Sher (“South Pacific,” “The King and I”), is expected to arrive on Broadway in November 2015, as per a group sales promotional email obtained by Playbill.com. Like virtually all “Fiddler” revivals, it will incorporate much of the original Jerome Robbins choreography.

‘American Psycho’ musical to get workshop

The new musical “American Psycho,” which was supposed to debut Off-Broadway at Second Stage until its producers decided against it, will most likely come straight to Broadway next season. It was revealed this week that an industry workshop will be held in January to continue work on it.

Morrison hints he’s joining new musical

Following rumors that Matthew Morrison is likely to take over as the lead of the new musical “Finding Neverland” when it docks on Broadway in the spring, Morrison confirmed to E! that he will be returning to the stage soon in a new show, though he offered no specifics.

‘Delicate Balance’ already breaking records

The Broadway revival of Edward Albee’s “A Delicate Balance” enjoyed a solid first week of previews, bringing in $884,596 and breaking the weekly box office record at the relatively small Golden Theatre. The production, which opens next month, has a cast that includes Glenn Close, John Lithgow, Lindsay Duncan, Bob Balaban and Martha Plimpton.

Maroulis out of ‘Rock of Ages’ due to injury

Original “Rock of Ages” star Constantine Maroulis, who returned to the Broadway production a few weeks ago for a limited run, will be out through at least early November due to a recent injury. In the meantime, he will be replaced by Justin Matthew Sargent.

American Dance Machine to do Joyce showcase

American Dance Machine, a company once known for preserving and presenting original choreography from major musicals that was recently brought back to life, will present a week of programming at the Joyce Theater in Chelsea starting on Nov. 11. Selections will include choreography from “42nd Street,” “In the Heights,” “A Chorus Line” and “Contact.”

Spotted…Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Robert De Niro, Barbara Walters and Melanie Griffith at “The Last Ship” ? Steve Guttenberg and Christian Slater at “Disgraced.”