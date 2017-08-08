David Letterman returns to TV via a Netflix series

So this is what retirement looks like.

David Letterman, who hosted his last “Late Show with David Letterman” two years ago, will return to a screen near you with a six-episode series, Netflix announced Tuesday.

The show, slated to debut in 2018, will combine Letterman’s “two interests for which he is renowned: in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humor,” the streaming service said in a statement.

Though Netflix did not go into detail about what the show will entail, it said each one-hour episode will involve a long-form conversation with a single guest and will also dive into topics that take him away from the studio.

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” the longtime nighttime television host said. “Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”

Letterman, who lives in New York with his wife and son, announced that he would be leaving “Late Show” in 2014. His final episode on May 20, 2015, drew an audience of 13.7 million people, according to Netflix.

Over his 33-year career, he hosted 6,028 episodes of “Late Night” on NBC and “The Late Show” on CBS, making him the longest-running late-night broadcaster in the country’s history.

“Just meeting David Letterman was a thrill; imagine how exciting it is for me to announce that we will be working together,” Ted Sarandos, the chief content officer at Netflix, said in a statement.

“David Letterman is a true television icon, and I can’t wait to see him out in the wild, out from behind a desk and interviewing the people he finds most interesting. We’ll have to see if he keeps the beard.”