De Blasio applauds city’s TV industry for 107 Emmy nominations

New York’s growing TV industry made a huge showing at this year’s Emmy Awards snagging 107 nominations Thursday in various categories.

From talk shows, like the “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” to HBO standouts like “Girls” and “Boardwalk Empire,” the productions have proved that New York is a new home to create high quality entertainment, according to the city’s leaders.

“This year’s primetime Emmy nominations prove what New Yorkers have always known — no one does the small screen like the Big Apple,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “Whether they work in front of the cameras or behind the scenes, they make our city immensely proud, and we will be rooting for them on August 25th.”

Last year, New York based shows took home 26 Emmy wins. The TV industry has seen a surge in the last decade, following former Mayor Bloomberg’s push with the Made in NY program and state tax credits.

During this year’s TV pilot season, New York overtook Los Angeles in the number of one-hour drama pilots produced for the first time.

The city’s film industry created 4,000 local businesses and generates $7.1 billion annually, according to Commissioner Cynthia López of theMayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

“The 107 primetime Emmy nominations for ‘Made in NY’ productions are a testament to the creative talent of those who work in New York City,” she said.

Here are some of the top nominations for New York based shows:

Boardwalk Empire, HBO

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Tim Van Patten; The Colbert Report, Comedy Central

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SERIES

Lena Dunham; Girls, HBO

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

The Good Wife, CBS

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Julianna Margulies

Louie, FX

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Taylor Schilling; Orange Is the New Black, Netflix

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Project Runway, Lifetime

OUTSTANDING REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

Saturday Night Live, NBC

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SERIES

Margo Martindale; The Americans, FX

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES