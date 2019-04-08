Entertainment New debut novels to read this month By Melissa Kravitz Special to amNewYork April 8, 2019 10:58 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email April showers bring plenty of days to read indoors. Whether you are commuting with an umbrella in hand or curled up at home on the couch trying to get motivated to leave the house, springtime brings a new slew of fresh reads to carry along on your commute. Read these debut novels this April. 'Stay Up with Hugo Best' by Erin Somers Photo Credit: Scribner Twenty-nine-year-old June Bloom has long admired (and had a crush on) late-night host Hugo Best, an infamous womanizer more than twice her age who, by chance, is at the open mic June performs at one fateful spring night. He invites the budding comic to his Greenwich home for Memorial Day weekend, and she eagerly follows her role model to Connecticut in a complicated foray that is both challenging and, yes, entertaining. ‘Prince of Monkeys’ by Nnamdi Ehirim Photo Credit: Counterpoint This literary debut follows Ihechi and his group of close friends growing up middle class in Lagos, Nigeria, in the 1980s and ’90s. When he leaves Lagos to live with an uncle, everything shifts for Ihechi, including a push to the elite class. At the pinnacle of his power, Ihechi reunites with his old friends, creating an entirely new range of dilemmas. ‘There’s A Word For That’ by Sloane Tanen Photo Credit: Little, Brown and Co. The YA author’s first book for adults takes place in a Malibu retirement home, where a high-powered, separated elderly couple comically (and unexpectedly) reunites. Memorable characters will whisk you into a quick-paced, immersive multigenerational family comedy. 'The Ash Family' by Molly Dektar Photo Credit: Simon & Schuster Imagine leaving everything you know and love for a chance to live off the land. Such is the case for 19-year-old North Carolinian Berie (soon to be renamed Harmony), who joins the off-the-grid Ash Family farm in search of independence and community. The commune, of course, is not as idyllic as a teenager lured into a new life by a stranger at a bus station would have hoped, and mysterious occurrences begin to test the heroine's strength. Out April 9. 'Miracle Creek' by Angie Kim Photo Credit: Sarah Crichton Books Part domestic drama, part courtroom dilemma, part thriller and wholly well-written, Kim's debut novel draws on her identity as a Korean immigrant, experience as a trial lawyer and motherhood to create a wholly immersive cast of characters with their own unique conflicts. Korean immigrants Young and Pak Yoo run an experimental medical lab in rural Virginia — at least, they did, until it mysteriously exploded, killing two patients and leaving a slew of legal and ethical problems for the Yoo family. Out April 16. By Melissa Kravitz Special to amNewYork Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.