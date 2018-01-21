Gunter Glieben Glauten Globen. As of Friday, Def Leppard fans on major streaming services are no longer high and dry. No foolin’.

Finally anyone hosting an ’80s-themed party — or just wanting to recapture the angsty magic of their youth — will be able to listen at will to hits like “Pour Some Sugar On Me,” “Love Bites,” “Bringin’ On the Heartbreak” and oh so many more.

Lead singer Joe Elliott told Rolling Stone that the band wanted “the right deal” at the right time. Part of that was about releasing all their albums everywhere at once and part was about their negotiating partners at Universal Music, who own the recording rights. But with a leadership change at Universal, the pieces fell into place.

“We were able to come to the decision that it was the right thing to do and have it all come out at once,” Elliott told Rolling Stone.

The streaming announcement came the day before the 35th anniversary of the release of “Pyromania,” the group’s breakout third album. Music videos from the LP for “Photograph,” “Rock of Ages” and “Foolin’” were mainstays on early MTV, which was less than two years old.

The news also coincided with the announcement of a six-month North American tour with fellow throwback rockers Journey. The tour stops in New York City at Madison Square Garden on June 13. Tickets for the tour go on sale Feb. 3.

Unlike many ’80s rockers, the Sheffield band’s lineup is the same as it has been for more than 25 years since lead guitarist Steve Clark died of alcohol poisoning in January 1991.