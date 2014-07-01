‘Deliver Us From Evil’ review: Big exorcism scene, but not a true horror film

If you’re looking for a true horror movie that will chill you to the bone, “Deliver Us From Evil” won’t satisfy you. If you’re looking for series of dark, rainy scenes in the Bronx, then look no further.

The movie is inspired by the book “Beware the Night,” written by longtime NYPD officer Ralph Sarchie and Lisa Collier Cool, which recounts Sarchie’s involvement in various paranormal occurrences while on the job and his later stint as a demonologist.

The film follows Sarchie (played by Eric Bana, still a strong leading man) as he and his partner (Joel McHale, lightening the mood) investigate some creepy crimes that involve a trio of ex-soldiers who were involved in an incident in Iraq during the war. It’s clear from the get go that these aren’t your normal, everyday crimes (even for the insanity that is New York City).

With the help of an unconventional priest (Édgar Ramírez, “The Bourne Ultimatum”) with a background in demons and exorcisms, Sarchie digs deep into the case, which brings some spooky moments and a couple of jumps, but not much else.

It’s no secret that the film’s going to end with an exorcism — in fact, co-writer and director Scott Derrickson’s also helmed “The Exorcism of Emily Rose,” so it’s almost like it’s becoming his thing.

The exorcism is a powerful final act, loud and tense. But to get there, you have to go through a lot of exposition; dark, gloomy scenes and about as much rain as we got for the past two months in the span of a few days.

Horror fanatics likely need not apply, but if you’re an amateur meteorologist …

Directed by Scott Derrickson | Starring Eric Bana, Édgar Ramírez, Olivia Munn, Joel McHale | Rated R