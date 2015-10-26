Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas announce joint ‘Future Now’ tour

Disney Channel lovers everywhere are squealing with delight.

Disney Channel lovers everywhere are squealing with delight.

Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas announced their plans to go on tour together during ABC’s “Good Morning America” yesterday.

Fans were so excited to hear about the “Future Now” tour, which runs next year from June 24 through Sept. 17, that they promptly overloaded the tour site.

“Welllll, it appears you guys crashed the website. #FutureNowTour http://futurenowtour.com,” Jonas tweeted yesterday.

The duo, both 23 years old, have worked together on multiple tours since starring alongside each other in Disney’s “Camp Rock” in 2008.