Diana Ross to headline this year’s ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ broadcast

Music legend Diana Ross will headline this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

On Dec. 31, Ross will take the stage live and perform a medley of her greatest hits, including “I’m Coming Out” and “Upside Down.”

“Together we begin a new year. Let’s embrace a new beginning, new opportunities, new joy — a celebration of love, where we all come together as we begin 2026,” said Ross.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora, the multi-city broadcast will feature Chance The Rapper hosting the program’s first-ever Central Time Zone countdown from Chicago. NFL legend Rob Gronkowski will return to Las Vegas alongside Julianne Hough, who will make her NYRE co-hosting debut as they take over the “Entertainment Capital of the World.” Details for the Puerto Rico celebration have yet to be announced.

Joining Ross in the star-studded performance lineup will be 4 Non Blondes, 50 Cent, 6lack, AJR, BigXthaPlug, Chance the Rapper, Charlie Puth, Chappell Roan, Ciara, Demi Lovato, DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live! Starring Busta Rhymes, T.I. & Wyclef Jean, Filmore, Goo Goo Dolls, Jess Glynne, Jessie Murph, Jordan Davis, KPop Demon Hunters: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X – EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, Leon Thomas, LE SSERAFIM, Lil Jon, Little Big Town, Madison Beer, Maren Morris, sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line, Mariah Carey, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic, Pitbull, Post Malone, Rick Springfield, Russell Dickerson, The All-American Rejects, Tucker Wetmore, and Zara Larsson.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” airs on ABC from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., with the show available on Hulu the next day. You can follow “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok YouTube, and Threads, join the conversation with #RockinEve and get the latest news and updates at NewYearsRockinEve.com.