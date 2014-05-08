Diane von Furstenberg to star in E! reality show

The designer is set to star in E!’s “The DVF Project.”

Diane von Furstenberg is joining the world of reality television.

The iconic fashion designer is set to star in E!’s “The DVF Project,” which will follow the brand’s search for its first-ever global ambassador, the network announced on Thursday.

The show will center on a weeks-long interview process with handful of women doing “whatever it takes” to nab the coveted job, “jet-setting around the globe to DVF-sponsored events, meeting celebrities, working on multi-million dollar campaigns and producing charity events, all in the name of DVF,” according to press notes.

The show is slated to premiere in late 2014.