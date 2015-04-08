Disney Live! presents classic fairy tale mash-up at MSG

“Beauty and The Beast,” “Cinderella” and “Snow White” come together for one show.

Calling all Disney fans.

Now until April 12, Disney Live! presents “Three Classic Fairy Tales,” featuring the timeless stories of “Beauty and The Beast,” “Cinderella” and “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden.

“Most of us [the cast] have never played in New York City, much less at MSG, so it’s kind of cool to say, ‘Hey, I played at the Garden,” said Justin Murdock, 27, who plays Lefou, Gaston’s sidekick in “Beauty and The Beast,” in the production. “It’s fun to refuel the fire that gets us all to perform every once in a while.”

The production brings the Disney fairy tales to life through music from the films, elaborate costumes, dancing and special effects that will entertain both children and adults.

“It’s a show for everyone, not just little girls!” he said. “There’s literally something for everyone in our show.”

Disney Live! presents “Three Classic Fairy Tales,” now through April 12, tickets $30-$125; The Theater at Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, 212-465-6741, theateratmsg.com