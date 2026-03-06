New docuseries explores how a Harlem organization is reshaping figure skating

Behind the Emmy®-nominated docuseries HARLEM ICE is a Harlem organization that has been reshaping the world of figure skating for nearly three decades.

Figure Skating in Harlem (FSH) is the subject of the Disney+ docuseries HARLEM ICE, produced by Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and Robin Roberts. The five-part series, nominated for Outstanding Informational Program at the Children’s & Family Emmy® Awards, follows the girls of the Harlem-based nonprofit as they train for competitions, performances, and life-changing opportunities beyond the rink.

But for the team behind the program, the nomination represents something much larger than television recognition.

Historically, figure skating has been viewed as an elite and inaccessible sport. Figure Skating in Harlem was founded to challenge that reality, giving girls from Harlem both athletic and academic access to a world they have often been excluded from.

“Our mission is really to provide access to the sport of figure skating for the students that we serve,” said Jazz Reed-Cordero, Director of Communications and Development at Figure Skating in Harlem. “Not only are we doing this for our students on the ice, but also academically, in the spaces that we’re in. When we go to competitions, we are the only team of color in those spaces.”

The impact of the program extends far beyond skating. Founded by Sharon Cohen 29 years ago, Figure Skating in Harlem combines athletics with academics, leadership training, and mentorship for girls in the community. The results have been remarkable.

“We don’t only want our girls to show up on the ice,” said Brigida Littles, Vice President of Programming and Student Affairs and an FSH parent. “We help provide them tools to be champions in the world, champions wherever they go, whatever forum they step into.”

The organization boasts a 100 percent high school graduation rate, with every participant accepted into college.

“The discipline that they gain in our program allows them to dominate any place that they go,” Littles said. “Being some of those girls in forums where they’re not usually expected to be seen prepares them to step confidently into any space.”

The program also intentionally challenges the traditional culture of figure skating itself. “Figure skating has historically been very strict and not very inviting,” Littles said. “We are mindful about the way that we treat our students. We make sure that what we’re providing is well-rounded, physically and emotionally.”

Social and emotional learning is a core part of the program, she explained, with lessons focused on leadership, teamwork and confidence. “It is a competitive sport, but we really emphasize sisterhood,” Littles said. “The girls understand the importance of teamwork, leaning on each other, and standing up for themselves and each other.”

That spirit of community also reflects where the team comes from.

For Reed-Cordero, representing Harlem on a global stage carries deep meaning, especially as the organization becomes a visible part of the neighborhood’s evolving cultural legacy.

“It means absolutely everything, because this is where we come from,” she said. “Harlem has such a rich history in terms of what it has given to American culture.”

She points to the Harlem Renaissance as a reminder that groundbreaking moments often begin in the neighborhood.

“Our girls are just adding to Harlem’s rich history,” Reed-Cordero said. “Sometimes history feels like something that only happened in the past, but our girls are proof that history is happening in Harlem today.”

Figure Skating in Harlem has already made history: the team became the first synchronized skating team of people of color in the world to compete.

“Our girls are history in the making,” she said.

That Harlem identity also shapes the way the athletes carry themselves on and off the ice, from confidence and style to the way they support one another. “You see it in the way they show up,” Littles said. “It’s not just about the individual, it’s about the community.”

That collective spirit is visible in their performances and in the bonds they build with one another.

“You see it in the way that they interact, the way they speak, and even in our alumni after they leave the program,” she said. “Their culture comes through. The pride and confidence come through. And that, that is Harlem.”

The organization’s work will also take center stage later this month at its annual Harlem Homecoming Ice Show, happening March 21 and 22.

Leading up to the show, Harlem Shake is celebrating the program with a limited-edition “Southern Spin” milkshake inspired by the Beyoncé-themed performance, with a portion of proceeds supporting Figure Skating in Harlem’s 2026 programming.

This year’s theme celebrates the music and lessons of Beyoncé, an artist whose message of confidence and empowerment resonates deeply with the program.

“The girls are skating to the lessons of Beyoncé,” said Littles. “It’s completely woven into our season and into the heartbeat of the program.”

For Littles, the choice reflects more than energy or performance style.

“She embodies confidence, sisterhood and standing up for yourself,” she said. “There’s strength, diversity and decision-making in her message. We want the girls to carry those lessons on the ice and outside once they leave us.”

The annual show serves as a defining moment for the season, a celebration of months of training and dedication.

“It’s the culmination of the hard work that our students have put in throughout the year,” said Reed-Cordero. “Figure skating is not an easy sport, and many of our students are doing it for the first time. The ice show is a celebration of their achievements, their dedication and our culture.”

Each year, the event draws hundreds from across the city.

“It’s a party,” Littles said. “People feel pride and joy. It becomes a celebration not just of the season, but of Harlem itself.”

The FSH will also host its 2026 Gala, “Igniting the Dream,” bringing together supporters, students and Olympic champions to celebrate the program’s impact.

“We are really excited to have Olympic medalists and champions supporting our program and actually be there at the gala,” said Reed-Cordero. “It’s an amazing time not only for the people who attend, but also for our students.”

Some students take part in the evening, performing spoken word pieces and sharing the stage with world-class athletes.

“Our focus is to create champions on and off the ice,” Reed-Cordero said. “When Olympic champions come and say, ‘We see you,’ it encourages our students to keep going.” For Littles, the message is simple: “Pursue your dreams and your ambitions.”

For the girls featured in HARLEM ICE, having cameras document an entire season, including personal and vulnerable moments, was an adjustment at first.

“It was challenging for the girls in the beginning,” said Littles. “They had to get used to having a camera follow them.”

Over time, however, the presence of the filmmakers became part of the experience. The girls built relationships with the crew, who witnessed not only practices and competitions, but also the strong sense of sisterhood that defines the program.

“They were able to see the way the girls depend on each other, push each other and support each other,” Littles said. “Even as a parent, it was special to have someone witness that support system and document it.”

While the series captures powerful moments from one team’s season, Reed-Cordero says it represents only a glimpse of what the organization does.

“HARLEM ICE had the opportunity to capture one snapshot of who we are,” she said. “But Figure Skating in Harlem is so much more – the academics, the leadership development, the life skills.” That impact can already be seen in the paths many alumni take after leaving the program. One alum recently started the first figure skating club at Howard University, gathering fellow skaters on campus.

When audiences around the world watch the series, Littles hopes they see something larger than skating.

“It’s powerful for girls everywhere to see that there are girls just like them breaking barriers and reaching for their dreams,” she said.

For Reed-Cordero, the Emmy recognition is both exciting and affirming.

“It feels good to be seen, heard and represented,” she said.

Looking ahead, the organization hopes to expand its impact even further.

“We’re at capacity where we are right now,” Reed-Cordero said. “The next step is building a home of our own, an educational center in Harlem that would allow us to serve even more girls.”

“And imagine how many more students we could reach,” Littles added. “Not just girls from Harlem, but from surrounding communities too.”

Tickets for the Harlem Homecoming Ice Show will first be available to families before opening to the public on March 9. To learn more about the program, upcoming events, and the girls of the Emmy®-nominated HARLEM ICE, follow Figure Skating in Harlem on Instagram @figureskatinginharlem or visit figureskatinginharlem.org.