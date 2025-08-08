Dominican Day Parade returns to Manhattan on Aug. 10

New York City will once again be awash in red, white, and blue on Sunday, August 10, as the 43rd Annual National Dominican Day Parade moves up Sixth Avenue from 37th Street to 55th Street.

The parade, which begins at noon, is expected to draw more than 10,000 participants and hundreds of thousands of spectators, making it the largest gathering of Dominicans outside the Dominican Republic.

The annual event celebrates Dominican culture, folklore, and traditions through parade floats, live music, and appearances by community leaders. This year’s theme, “Quisqueya & USA: United in Culture and Tradition,” underscores the shared heritage and contributions of Dominicans in the United States.

The Dominican Day Parade commemorates the Dominican Republic’s 1863 Restoration War, which restored the nation’s independence from Spain. Since its beginnings in 1982 as a modest series of concerts and cultural activities, it has evolved into one of New York’s most anticipated summer events and a central celebration for the city’s fastest-growing Latino community.

Spectators can expect more than 40 floats and performances spanning traditional and contemporary styles—from merengue, bachata, and salsa to modern pop. Folkloric dance troupes and traditional carnival characters will also take the stage, including the horned and elaborately costumed Diablo Cojuelo, as well as the satirical Roba la Gallina. Beauty queens, artists, and community groups will add to the visual and cultural variety.

Beyond the festivities, the parade serves a philanthropic purpose, raising funds for scholarships that support Dominican-American students. This year’s honorees include Grand Marshal Nelson Cruz, an MLB All-Star and philanthropist; comedian Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez; Telemundo’s Darling Burdiez; and Mega 97.9’s Excarlet “Mega” Molina.

While the parade will take over Midtown, Washington Heights—often called “Little Dominican Republic”—will host its own celebrations throughout the weekend. Visitors can explore Dominican-owned shops, sample traditional dishes, and enjoy local landmarks. The neighborhood’s Radio Hotel is offering a special Dominican Day Parade package, including native beers, a Dominican flag, and access to its courtyard restaurant El Patio. Culinary mainstays like Malecon and El Manantial Bakery will also be part of the festivities.