It’s showtime again for Don Cheadle.

The Emmy-winning “House of Lies” actor is set to star in the new Showtime series “Black Monday.” As the title suggests, the 10-episode season will revolve around the Wall Street stock market crash of 1987.

Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall are set to co-star in the show, created by Jordan Cahan and David Caspe.

Described as “a scathing comic commentary on the excess of the ’80s” by Showtime president David Nevins, “Black Monday” has a couple of comedy specialists signed on as producers — Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who co-wrote “Superbad,” “Pineapple Express” and “This is the End,” and both directed “The Interview.” The pair directed the pilot of this series, which is slated to premiere in 2019.