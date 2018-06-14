LATEST PAPER
81° Good Evening
81° Good Evening
Entertainment

Don Cheadle to star in Showtime series ‘Black Monday’

The Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg-produced show centers around Wall Street stock market crash of 1987.

"Black Monday," starring Don Cheadle, will be "a scathing comic commentary on the excess of the '80s." Photo Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre

By amNY
Print

It’s showtime again for Don Cheadle.

The Emmy-winning “House of Lies” actor is set to star in the new Showtime series “Black Monday.” As the title suggests, the 10-episode season will revolve around the Wall Street stock market crash of 1987.

Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall are set to co-star in the show, created by Jordan Cahan and David Caspe.

Described as “a scathing comic commentary on the excess of the ’80s” by Showtime president David Nevins, “Black Monday” has a couple of comedy specialists signed on as producers — Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who co-wrote “Superbad,” “Pineapple Express” and “This is the End,” and both directed “The Interview.” The pair directed the pilot of this series, which is slated to premiere in 2019.

By amNY

Entertainment photos & videos

The mostly nautical but sometimes naughty Coney Island Become a mermaid and more this weekend
Michael Bluth of TV dads we love, hate and downright fear
Dance all day at Hudson River Park's Pier Pride Week events to celebrate the LGBTQ community
Alexandra Shiva and her team spent close to 'This Is Home' documentary trailer
The Who we'd trust to 'Fab 5' our lives
Live at the Archway in DUMBO is back Bored this week? Take in a free concert and more