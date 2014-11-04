Donald Trump announces new ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ lineup

Say hello to your new celebrity apprentices.

Host and executive producer Donald Trump announced the new lineup of his NBC reality competition, “The Celebrity Apprentice,” during an appearance on the “Today” show yesterday.

Some of season seven’s 16 contestants will include baseball player Johnny Damon, Kevin Jonas (the oldest Jonas brother), NFL star Terrell Owens, “Real Housewives” Brandi Glanville and Kenya Moore, Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and reality TV star Kate Gosselin, currently of “Kate Plus 8.”

Trump told Hollywoodlife.com that Gosselin and Johnson are his anticipated front-runners, calling Johnson a “fighter” and Gosselin “very sharp.”

Additional contestants on the upcoming season include the actors Keshia Knight Pulliam, Lorenzo Lamas and Vivica A. Fox.

This season’s winner will receive a $250,000 donation to a charity of his or her choice.

Trump will be joined by several advisors, including his children, Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, as well as the late Joan Rivers, who filmed two episodes before her death in September following a medical procedure.

“The Celebrity Apprentice” returns to NBC on Sunday, Jan. 4, at 9 p.m., before subsequently taking a weekly Monday 8 p.m. timeslot.