Donald Trump hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ again

Will the ratings be HUGE?

Donald Trump — the Republican party’s leading contender for president — will host “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 7, NBC announced yesterday.

Trump and his pumpkin-colored hair have been the targets of frequent barbs from the ensemble cast, and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton mocked his bombastic speaking mannerisms and habit of belittling others while playing “Val, the bartender” in the Oct. 3 show.

Trump, 69, will be returning to the SNL stage after a long hiatus: He previously hosted on April 3, 2004. Trump is now played on the show by the comedian and actor Taran Killam.

After Killam debuted his impersonation of the real estate mogul, Trump, a frequent tweeter, tweeted, “@TaranKillam plays a way better fake @realDonaldTrump than a real @HillaryClinton plays herself.”

“Look forward to it,” Trump tweeted to his nearly 4.5 million followers yesterday afternoon about the show.