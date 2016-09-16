Donald Trump lets Jimmy Fallon mess up his hair on ‘The Tonight Show’

Jimmy Fallon has done what no man has done before, at least not in front of a live studio audience.

He messed up Donald Trump’s hair.

Trump’s hair has often been a topic of discussion, and he has let people touch it to prove that it’s real. But he hadn’t gone as far to let anyone mess it up, until his appearance on “The Tonight Show” Thursday night.

Fallon asked Trump if they could do something “now that we’re just both civilians,” since the next time he sees Trump, he “could be the president of the United States.”

“Like what?” Trump asked. “I’m not liking the sound of this.”

“Can I mess your hair up?” Fallon asked.

Trump initially appeared reluctant, as the live audience erupted in cheers, but he ultimately told Fallon to “go ahead.”

Fallon reached over his desk and definitely succeeded in messing up the Republican nominee’s hair.