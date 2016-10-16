Donald Trump responds to Alec Baldwin’s ‘SNL’ portrayal on Twitter

The presidential nominee took to Twitter to express his disapproval.

After portraying the Republican presidential candidate on “Saturday Night Live” a third time, it appears Alec Baldwin’s impersonation has finally gotten under Donald Trump’s skin.

The businessman gave Baldwin a far from positive review on Twitter on Sunday.

“Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me,” Trump tweeted. “Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!”

The extended cold open for Saturday’s episode skewered the second presidential debate, including Trump’s response to questions about the candidate’s lewd comments about women. The skit also referenced Trump’s behavior during the debate, during which he frequently stood behind Hillary Clinton while she answered questions. To parody, Baldwin “stalked” Kate McKinnon’s character, while the “Jaws” theme played in the background.

The GOP candidate may not be a fan of Baldwin’s portrayal, but, with a final debate on Wednesday, expect the actor to don the orange wig yet again.