Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Entertainment

‘Dr. Strangelove’ on the big screen at Film Forum

Robert Levin
May 13, 2014
1 min read

It’s the 50th anniversary of “Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb,” one of …

It’s the 50th anniversary of “Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb,” one of the all-time cinematic masterpieces, and Film Forum is releasing it on a new 35 mm print beginning Friday.

Obviously, this is an opportunity you should not miss. Stanley Kubrick’s movies take on a whole new life on the big screen; in this case, true justice can be done to the elaborate widescreen vision of a bureaucratic Cold War hellscape.

Peter Sellers, playing three roles, was never better, and Kubrick tapped into the blustery zeitgeist of the nuclear era with exactitude.

Robert Levin

View all posts

You may also like