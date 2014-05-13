‘Dr. Strangelove’ on the big screen at Film Forum

It’s the 50th anniversary of “Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb,” one of …

It’s the 50th anniversary of “Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb,” one of the all-time cinematic masterpieces, and Film Forum is releasing it on a new 35 mm print beginning Friday.

Obviously, this is an opportunity you should not miss. Stanley Kubrick’s movies take on a whole new life on the big screen; in this case, true justice can be done to the elaborate widescreen vision of a bureaucratic Cold War hellscape.

Peter Sellers, playing three roles, was never better, and Kubrick tapped into the blustery zeitgeist of the nuclear era with exactitude.