‘Drag Race’ gets political with a Nancy Pelosi drop-in

RuPaul calls Pelosi a “strong woman who knows how to get things done.”

“Drag Race” will get political this week with a brief visit from Nancy Pelosi.

The minority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives drops by the workroom with RuPaul to offer some words of inspiration to the final five queens, as seen in a teaser clip released by VH1.

“Nancy Pelosi? I’m dying. I just want to say thank you to her. I want to hug her. Nancy Pelosi is spearheading the way through,” Morgan McMichaels says.

Mama Ru introduces Pelosi to the queens as a “strong woman who knows how to get things done,” someone who’s been a “champion” for LGBTQ rights for the past 30 years. Wearing an all-white suit, Pelosi flashes what appears to be an Apple Watch with a power rainbow wristband. For years, the Democratic leader has made ending discrimination against the gay, lesbian and transgender community a priority. Pelosi previously told The Washington Post she booked the “Drag Race” guest judge gig to show solidarity with the LGBTQ community in today’s political climate.

“When I got the invitation to visit the workroom, I couldn’t resist,” Pelosi tells the queens in the teaser clip. “I’m honored to be here. You’re an inspiration, I hope you know.”

The queens — Morgan McMichaels, Trixie Mattel, Shangela Laquifa Wadley, BeBe Zahara Benet and Kennedy Davenport — were equally starstruck and eager to discuss the connections between drag and politics.

“Every time you get in drag, you’re making a political statement,” Trixie Mattel says.

Pelosi’s workroom visit lasts only a few minutes before RuPaul sends the competitors working on a new maxi-challenge: portraying award-winning actresses in the “raunchiest girl comedy blockbuster of all time,” the fictional “My Best Squirrelfriend’s Dragsmaids Wedding Trip.”

The episode airs Thursday at 8 p.m.