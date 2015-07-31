All you need to know about the Drake versus Meek Mill fiasco

A week-long feud between rappers Drake and Meek Mill has overturned the hip hop realm.

Mill started the beef on July 21, alleging that Drake uses a ghostwriter to write lyrics. Mill tweeted, “Stop comparing me to Drake too…He don’t write his own raps! That’s why he ain’t tweet my album because we found out!” Drake is featured on the song “R.I.C.O.” on Mill’s new album, Dreams Worth More Than Money.

The “Levels” rapper continued to blast Drake by alleging the verse on the “R.I.C.O” track wasn’t written by Drake. Drake fans banded together on social media against Mill’s claims by posting memes as seen on Buzzfeed saying, “#MeekBeLike that beard ain’t even real his ghostwriter drew it for him.”

The “Champagne Papi” fired back hip hop battle-style by releasing the freestyle track “Charged Up” on the rapper’s OVO blog six days after Mill’s allegations. His lyrics, “Cause it ain’t like I need the money I make off a feature/I see you n— having trouble going gold/Turning into some so and so’s that no one knows,” seem to be directly aimed at Mill, who is currently opening for girlfriend Nicki Minaj’s world tour.

When Mill did not immediately respond to the diss track, Drake released a second freestyle, “Back to Back,” four days after the original track. He not only judged Mill for not responding quickly enough to the first track, but got personal by rapping, “Is that your tour or your girl’s tour,” and “Yeah, trigger fingers turn to twitter fingers/Yeah, you gettin’ bodied by a singin’ n—.”

Mill finally responded on July 30 with his own diss track, “Wanna Know,” including soundbites of Drake’s alleged ghostwriter, Quentin Miller, singing the chorus from Drake’s hit “Know Yourself” off of his new album “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.” Complex.com bloggers say Mill’s track is weak, saying, “If Meek came up as a battle rapper in Philly, shouldn’t he be better at diss records?”

Drizzy’s only response to the track was an Instagram post of himself laughing.

Sorry Meek Mill, Drake clearly won this war.