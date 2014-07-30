Drew Barrymore’s half-sister, Jessica Barrymore, found dead in suspected suicide: reports

Jessica Barrymore, actress Drew Barrymore’s paternal half-sister, was found dead in her car Tuesday morning in National City, California, according to reports.

Marta Lopez, Jessica’s neighbor, told ABC San Diego she was trying to leave for work when she found the 47-year-old in the driver’s seat, unresponsive. Lopez noted there were “dozens of white pills” in the car beside her.

Jessica was the third child of actor John Drew Barrymore, Drew’s father. According to Drew’s statement to the New York Daily News, she was not close with her half-sister.

“Although I only met her briefly, I wish her and her loved ones as much peace as possible and I’m so incredibly sorry for their loss,” the star said.