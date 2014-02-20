Dunham: Critics won’t determine ‘Girls’ future

Lena Dunham is no stranger to criticism. The “Girls” star and creator told Grantland’s Bill Simmons on Thursday that the …

Lena Dunham is no stranger to criticism. The “Girls” star and creator told Grantland’s Bill Simmons on Thursday that the backlash her HBO show receives from both the public and choice media outlets — yes, Gawker, she’s talking to you — won’t affect her choices, at least not in the way they’d hope.

Dunham scoffs at negative feedback, from accusations that the cast is coasting off their parents’ fame and complaints about a lack of racial diversity to the idea that her character attracting a good looking man is “unrealistic.”

“When people say, ‘You can’t do that,’ our reaction is, ‘Oh yes we can, and we’re gonna do it double time,'” she says. “If anything, we sort of react by going further in the directions that we’ve been told not to go.”